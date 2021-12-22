Alia Bhatt's ivory Faraz Manan contemporary outfit is perfect for a cocktail party: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. The actress who has three big releases next year has been serving us with one look after another and has been keeping busy with film promotions, attending weddings and a lot more. The actress who has an impeccable sense of style opted for a glorious contemporary outfit for her most recent look.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia who often picks bright and bold colours kept her look simple in a muted ivory outfit by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan. The 28-year-old RRR actress' look came with a bustier-style crop top paired with high-waist bell-bottom trousers. Her blouse featured a shimmery pattern across the hem which matched with the pattern at the top of her high-waist trousers as well. The Brahmastra actress topped this off with a floor-length ivory-hued shrug which featured detailed embroidery and sequin patterns running through it in geometric patterns and also featured cape-style sleeves.

The actress styled this with neutral-tone stilettos, statement silver rings and diamond earrings. Alia's makeup was simple as always with a flawless base, contoured cheekbones, blush cheeks, filled-in brows and eyes precisely defined with loads of eyeshadow and smudged kohl. The actress's hair was styled into effortless waves that framed her face well.

We think Alia's Faraz Manan outfit is perfect for a cocktail party since it is contemporary, shimmery and elegance personified. What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

