Alia Bhatt's love for fuchsia pink knows no bounds: 7 times she rocked the shade in different outfits 

It seems like every actor has a shade they can't seem to get enough of. Alia Bhatt's is pink! Check out all the times she rocked the fun, bubblegum shade.

A universally approved shade that flatters every skin tone and is a part of almost everybody's closet, is pink. While some people might not prefer it to other colours, Bollywood superstar swears by this shade. Be it in her films, on red carpets, for film promotions in western or even Indian wear, Alia has been seen in this shade time and again. And safe to say, nobody does it quite like she does. For her off-duty looks too, Alia looks at this shade to lounge and relax in. Check out all the times she sported the bright fuschia pink hue better than anybody else.

It all began in her debut film, Student of the Year, where she sported a cute tulle dress in the bright happy shade. A sleek belt around her waist and chunky bracelets made for the perfect accessories.

From dress to bikini, in her film Shandaar, Alia looked toned in a lovely bright pink bikini with a strapless top with matching bottoms.

Not just in films, at events too, Alia swears by the shade. She paired a pink one-shoulder top with bright coral pants to jump in on the pink and orange trend that was raging a while ago. Safe to say she aced the look!

How can one miss out on an opportunity to sport their favourite shade on the red carpet? Alia looked phenomenal in a strapless pink gown for a red carpet event. Clearly, she knows how to make sure she is the centre of attention.

Looking like a desi girl herself, Alia opted for a lovely pink Manish Malhotra outfit with a bright pink blouse and a pastel lehenga with floral work on it.

To look like the ultimate boss lady, Alia knows that the pantsuit is the dress code. We love how she gave it her own twist in an off-shoulder blazer that also worked as the top and formal trousers. A powerful look for a powerful lady.

Even when she does go for other colours, she makes sure to add a touch of her favourite shade to her ootd. We have been crushing on this pink coat that Alia sported while on vacation and need to get our hands on it before winter strikes!

Which pink outfit do you think Alia looked best in? Let us know in the comments below.

