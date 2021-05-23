Alia Bhatt's maang tikkas are PERFECT to make a subtle statement with ethnic outfits

Otherwise known for her earrings collection, Alia often takes a break from the heavy jewellery to accessorise her look with simplicity.

When it comes to ethnic outfits, they're all about the glam on their own. To jazz things up further, we lay on the accessories that know how to make a statement when need be.

One diva who loves her ethnic picks and accessorising them as well is . From lehengas to shararas to salwar sets and even sarees, the Brahmastra actress has time and again set ethnic outfit goals for us. She also plays around with her accessories and often sports heavy necklaces or earrings. But more often than not, she gives them a break and makes a statement with a simple maang tikka! Take a look.

For a Bollywood reception, the diva was all glammed up in a blush pink Manish Malhotra ensemble. Ensuring the focus stayed on her outfit, the only accessory that Alia picked was a gold maang tikka with red precious stones. She let this piece do the talking and left her neck and ears bare!

This time around, Alia picked out a heavily detailed saree for a promotional event. To accessorise this, she kept it simple with an emerald and gold floral maang tikka that was striking and made a subtle statement without taking away from her outfit. We love how she styled this with a ponytail!

For a close friend's wedding, Alia ensured she didn't take the spotlight but also didn't lay low when it came to glamming up! She styled her striking navy blue ensemble with a contrasting baby pink maang tikka and choker set to elevate this look. With basic, barely-there makeup, Alia ensured her accessories and outfit did all the talking!

Which of her three maang tikkas do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

