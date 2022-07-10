Alia Bhatt's maternity style in a monochrome outfit looks ultra-cool with Adidas x Gucci bag; Yay or Nay?

What could bring an indefinite length of ease forward like your white shirt? Versatile, all-year-round staple and go-it-all with everything is its core mission and it could comfort you well unlike any other. The golden rule to do any look right is to find what looks promising to your eyes just as Alia Bhatt's latest airport outfit. It's so cool, all mothers-to-be, here's a BFF of a monochrome look to behold.

The onslaught of monsoon rains is for real. This very trouble may not allow us to travel free but can we soothe the wanderlust urge in us? On days when this seems impossible and your mind is ready to go, take this lesson. One of our wisest investments made would be a plain white shirt and with monochrome looks clogging our every day feeds, this is apt. The Brahmāstra actress returned to Mumbai last night from London and was welcomed by Ranbir Kapoor and paps with so much joy and congratulations in order.

Alia was seen in her a tight-fitted spaghetti top which she topped off with an unbuttoned, untucked, and oversized white shirt. She kept her travel look as easy-going as possible with a black mask, white sneakers and black flared pants that had a baggy silhouette. To accessorise, the 29-year-old chose a crossbody bag from the latest Adidas x Gucci collaboration which had a green and red signature fabric strap. Her makeup was simple with subtle lines of kohl and her straight hair was styled into a middle part.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

