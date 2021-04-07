Alia Bhatt's midi dresses are PERFECT for summer date nights: 8 Times she made a strong case for silhouette

While we're all still obsessed with mini dresses and flowy maxis, the beloved midi dress is often forgotten. Making a strong case for it, is Alia Bhatt who just can't get enough of the silhouette.

has always been on top of her style game. From her debut in the film Student of the Year where she established herself as a fashionista to every red carpet and event after that, the actress kept managing to leave us stunned with her outfits.

When it comes to off-duty dressing, the actress swears by midi dresses. They're comfortable, girly, chic and highlight her curves. These mid-length dresses are also perfect for a casual date night look with bae this summer. Here's all the inspiration you need!

While summer is upon us in full swing, the nights can get chilly in a few cities. Alia had the perfect hack to manage this weather. We love her silk cream mid-length dress with a ruffle hem that she layered with a simple cropped denim jacket. A pair of yellow and white stilettos and basic makeup topped off this look.

For a more glam look, take cue from her strapless white mid-length asymmetrical hemline dress that she styled with a pair of bright orange open toe boots. We think you can do away with the attached off-shoulder sleeves for the perfect romantic date night look with bae.

Bringing back candy stripes, Alia Bhatt picked out a mid-length shirt dress with exaggerated puffy sleeves. It also featured a thick buckle belt that cinched her waist and gave the outfit some shape. She paired this with her favourite yellow and white striped sandals.

Giving us one of the most casual looks yet, Aloo kept it simple yet stylish in a pastel sky blue dress with a v-neck and exaggerated short sleeves. White chunky sneakers and no makeup were all about this off-duty look for a weekday night out.

Sporting one of the brightest looks, Alia picked out a hot pink mid-length dress for a smaller event. We love the dual-tone number and how minimally she styled it with a pair of neutral tone heels.

Putting forth one of the most colourful looks, Alia picked out a vibrant stripe wrap fit and flare dress that bore pleats from the waist down. This dress was all about the summer season and colours, ensuring the diva looked fresh as a daisy!

If there's something that one can't go wrong with, it has to be polka dots! We love this lace white dress with a ruffle neckline that bore black polka dots on it. Neutral stilettos, a fresh face of makeup and her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail completed the actress' look.

Florals are never a bad idea and Alia Bhatt knows it all too well! We love this peach tinted floral fit and flare dress that the diva wore and styled with a matching cover-up. Pink stilettos and blow-dried locks completed her look.

Which of Alia Bhatt's mid-length dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

