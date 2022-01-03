Alia Bhatt's orange Rs 1.1 lakh Dolce and Gabbana bag adds a pop of colour to her airport look: Yay or Nay?

Airports have become the new runways today. From the latest designer outfits to luxury handbags, sunglasses and more, every celebrity has made it their go-to stop to make a stylish statement as they jet-set in and out of the city.

Bollywood's sweethearts, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left Mumbai to ring in the New Year together last week and made their way back to the city today, putting forth effortless airport looks.

Alia Bhatt who gave us one too many airport looks last year, made us do a double-take with her first airport outfit of 2022. She kept her outfit fairly simple with a pair of formal trousers styled with a black tank top. She carried with her a black jacket and sported black leather boots for a sleek look beside Ranbir Kapoor who was dressed down in an olive green sweatshirt with matching cargo pants and a baseball hat.

While Alia Bhatt's airport look was simple, it also featured a pop of colour that seriously elevated her look. She carried with her a bright orange Dolce and Gabbana tote bag made from leather with the logo embroidered on it. The bag is priced at USD 1502 which roughly converts to Rs 1,11,560!

A tie and dye face mask and her go-to small gold hoop earrings topped off her airport look.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's first airport look of the year? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

