Alia Bhatt's Papa Don't Preach lehenga had a butterfly style blouse that we're taking notes from; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has mastered the art of styling desi looks. The actress seems to have a knack for pulling off every outfit, no matter how complicated or simple with effortless grace. Be it lehengas, sarees, sharara sets or even casual ethnic attire, the actress has styled it all with elegance and always managed to make a statement.

The 28-year-old diva also loves to experiment with and pick out unusual blouse designs as well that often become instant hits. This time around, Bhatt, who was styled by Lakshmi Lehr, looked gorgeous in a Papa Don't Preach ensemble. Her sheer tulle lehenga featured embellishments in coral and pink shades and was styled with a bright pink butterfly style blouse with 3D embroidery. The entire ensemble featured shimmery sequins and acrylics, adding glamour to the ensemble.

To accessorise, Alia only opted for statement earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a simple sleek ponytail that gave us a clear view of her face. Filled-in brows, dewy cheeks, rose-tinted lips and a peachy glow rounded off her look well.

We loved the design of Alia's blouse and think it will be an instant hit! Her lehenga is perfect for what bridesmaids can wear for weddings this summer with more accessories like a choker, to match the outfit and give it a grander finish.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's Papa Don't Preach lehenga? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

