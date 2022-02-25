Alia Bhatt's promotional looks for Gangubai Kathiawadi proved there's a white outfit for EVERY occasion

Gangubai Kathiawadi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films in recent times. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai.

In the film, Alia plays a strong lead and is mostly seen decked in white sarees, with her hair pulled up into a neat bun and blood-red roses neatly tucked into her locks. For the promotions of her film, the 28-year-old didn't stay too far away from her character and was only seen sporting white outfits in various combinations, putting forth some of the most minimal yet glamorous looks in the form of traditional desi attire including sarees and suits to dazzling dresses and contemporary outfits.

Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Garima Garg, Alia's promotional wardrobe proved that there's no such thing as too much white.

To kickstart her promotions, the actress looked enchanting in a white Devnaagri organza saree with golden embroidery at the triangular hem and in circular patterns all over. She styled this with a matching sleeveless blouse and gold and silver earrings from Curio Cottage while her hair was pinned up into a messy bun and white roses to complete it.

Alia then slipped into an organza silk number from Punit Balana's shelves. This simple white saree was styled with an equally minimal blouse and statement Polki earrings from House of Shikha accessorised this look. Her hair was left open and styled to one side this time around, with deep red roses tucked into her locks, adding a splash of colour.

Pastels have always been Alia's go-to. Giving summer vibes, the Brahmastra actress rocked a white sheer saree with pastel flowers prints on it. She styled this with a simple vertical striped pastel blouse while her hair was pulled up into a bun yet again. Baby pink roses completed her look this time around.

Looking like a maharani herself, the 28-year-old then opted for a creamy silk saree from Raw Mango, which featured dainty yellow flowers scattered all over. She draped this saree over a matching blouse with a deep neck and silver jhumka earrings while her hair was left free.

Alia painted a pretty picture in a saree from Anavila for her next look. Her white drape featured colourful pink flowers along the border of the pallu and around her ankles. A matching high neck blouse and her hair braided into a simple twisted plait with pink roses added and silver jhumkas completed Bhatt's look.

Making a strong case for minimalism, Bhatt rocked a white saree by Kshitij Jalori which featured a simple black border. She styled this over a contrasting black blouse. Clean makeup, hair styled into a sleek bun and heavy gold and silver jhumkas from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery were all that this clean look was about.

In Berlin, for the screening of her film at the film festival, the diva attended events decked up in white yet again. The diva struck a pose in a Dolce and Gabbana strapless dress with laser cutouts. With her hair left free, she sported lovely peach roses tucked into her locks making for an ethereal look on International waters.

For a press conference, she then picked out an outfit by Berlin-based designer Nobi Talai which featured a double-breasted blazer with pleated flared pants. Pearl drop earrings from Amama Jewels and a messy bun completed the actress' chic avatar.

At the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival, Alia put her desi foot forward in a sequin custom-made saree by designer-duo Rimple and Harpreet. Her saree featured tassels at the hem and she draped it over a matching white shimmery blouse. Emerald and silver earrings, a sleek bun with white roses in her hair and red lips completed her glamorous red carpet look.

For a photocall, the diva made the most of her surroundings and struck a sultry pose in a bathtub before she left Berlin! A tweed mini dress from Giambattista Valli which featured a pearl pattern border, topped with a matching blazer made for quite an experimental look on the actress. She paired this with pearl stilettos from Christian Louboutin while her hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail.

While promoting her film in Kolkata, the actress slipped into a white custom-made sheer muslin jamdani woven saree from Madhurya Creations. The sheer fabric featured woven flowers all over and was draped over a simple white blouse with a deep v-neckline. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with white roses tucked in. A pair of statement earrings from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery completed the actress' look.

Finally, for the premiere of her film, the diva sported an ethnic white suit from Devnaagri. The ivory-hued anarkali featured gold mukaish work and was paired with a matching sheer dupatta with a gold hem. Her hair left free and gorgeous chaandbalis from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery completed the diva's final look.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's outfits for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game promotional wardrobe sets our hearts on fire