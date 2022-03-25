Alia Bhatt's promotional looks for RRR are a blissful play of colours & striking prints to behold this summer

It's that time of the year when the much-awaited movie, RRR makes it to theatres. Movie buffs will tell you the news of this movie directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR to name a few, had them hooked since 2018 and then came the pandemic to put a hiatus on its official release in 2020 for absolutely no good. It's 2022, and fans are counting minutes to catch more than a sight of their favourite stars. We fashion mavens are on a forever sartorial tour and it's only right to say we're all set for wherever the day or night leads.

You may have a signature style but with Miss Bhatt making every ensemble look impressive, it's no game of a surprise to find yourself in a confused spot. She's has it impressively mastered with the way she regards each attire, only a diva as beauteous as her can do it and here are her promotional looks for the movie which celebrity stylist Ami Patel and the starlet put together.

Make way for the golden star. True to this title, this Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga set is a piece of elegance. Sisters of to-be-brides, this one is for you, if shining bright is your thing. Three notable things to fall in love with here: The silk deep V-neckline blouse, the tulle skirt with embellishments and a velvet dupatta with paisley embroidery and sequins. All on a matching high, her look was rounded off with gold jhumkas and a single ring that has her heart stolen (wink wink, the world knows who has it).

Is green the wear-everywhere colour now? Allow this hue to add a soothing touch of elan to your day. Dressed in a Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations, it was gorgeously embroidered with gold zari thread work that put out a few patterns and a beautiful border. Alia paired this graceful attire with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised this ethnic look with jhumkas, rings, and fresh mogras.

Do you love a red ethnic ensemble? Revisit this hue but make it modish and modern. Here's an example to paint a better picture for you. The 29-year-old donned her go-to designer, Sabyasachi's creation. It wasn't the average saree you spot anywhere under the sky, this one came in a lehenga-style. See the pleats placed below her knees? She wore this with a sequin blouse, gold dangling earrings and a ring sealed it all up.

If you want to make your style lighter and better in summer, stick to something as comfortable as a kurta. This Payal Khandwala three-piece set can be an alluring pick for an engagement. Ask a fashionista for a forever favourite hue and you won't be surprised to see yourself pick up only black outfits. The Rs 64,500 silk combo consisted of a kurti with a close neck and full sleeves, palazzo pants and an organza dupatta. These had hand-woven paisley brocade in common. She further boosted the regality of her look with statement earrings powered with pearls.

A Bandhani saree is always a mood. This iconic print looked fabulous in gradient shades of red, orange and yellow. All we can reminsce of is the golden hour, this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire featured a sleeveless blouse cut into corset-style and a sweetheart neckline. The saree had a vintage print, the checkered-detailed patti border with triangles beautified this attire. Alia wore the classic mogras and jhumkas to make a statement.

Something we'll never get over: The Anarkali with a sexy detail at the back. RIP to those thoughts that suggest anarkali sets are too simple to look glam. Looking ultra-stunning in a Manish Malhotra monotone attire, the nude-coloured maxi-length kurta with full sleeves and a padded detail at the front sat well with churidar pants and a sheer dupatta. Don't miss the eye-catching embroidery, kolhapuri heels, rings, and jhumkas.

Name a print that won't stop you from saying, 'Killing it'. Isn't this what floral is for? Always around to make magic happen, this Sabyasachi saree had a mesmerising spread of hues, prints and sequins. Does Spring and Summer speak of a cheerful mood now? Complement your organza saree and shimmery sleeveless blouse with chunky earrings.

We've been long-time admirers of sequins and trust there isn't a thing as glamorous as these little beads of joy. Here's us circling back to a high-shine moment with a mini dress. Haven taken the hot route, this can be your summer brunch or party ensemble. This one-shoulder lemon yellow can jazz up your day when teamed with white stilettos as Alia did with Jimmy Choo.

Shaadi season, we're ready for you with heaps of colours and smiles. Just received an engagement invitation? Dress up in this Rimple and Harpreet anarkali set. All pretty with a sea-green kalidar kurta, a paisley-printed salwar and an organza dupatta, it had lots of ravishing details from embroidery, stripes, tassels, sequins, and so on. Pack up your glam Kolhapuris and chunky statement earrings.

