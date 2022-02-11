Alia Bhatt's rich creamy white saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions is perfect for a wedding: Yay or Nay?

Ever since her debut in Student of the Year, the spotlight has been on Alia Bhatt. Decoding every film, every outfit and every makeup look, it is not just the actress' on-screen appearance that has drastically improved over the years, but her off-screen presence as well. She has truly upgraded her style and makeup game, showing us that no outfit is too risque or complicated to pull off.

The actress who will next be seen in Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has left no stone unturned when it comes to the promotions of her film. Like her on-screen persona, Alia has also been sporting sarees in shades of white for the promotions. Earlier today, the actress picked out a rich, creamy white number. Alia's saree featured minimal floral prints on it in bright yellow and dull gold. Her stylist Ami Patel draped this over a matching creamy hued half-sleeve blouse with a deep v-neckline.

To accessorise, a pair of silver jhumkas and a statement silver ring completed her look. Alia's makeup was as simple as it gets. A flawless that only covered up her pigmentation, dewy highlighted cheekbones and lots of bronzer to enhance her cheekbones was all that this look was about. Additionally, her filled-in brows and creamy pink eyeshadow that matched the texture of her lips gave the look a more feminine touch.

Alia's hair was styled into a side parting and a simple black bindi completed her look.

We loved this minimal and aesthetic look of the actress' and think it is perfect for a day wedding in summer. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay?

