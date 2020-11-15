Alia Bhatt's rose pink Diwali lehenga took MONTHS to make & is a labour of love to karigars and kids

This Diwali, Alia did something different with her outfit. While her pink lehenga looked quirky with different patterns, it also came with an interesting message. Take a look!

Diwali 2020 was bright, shining and one of the most pollution-free and noise-less ones in all these years. The Pandemic did ensure that celebrations took a set back but celebrations were still on in full swing. Bollywood too, celebrated the festival with full gusto, dressed in their ethnic best for the festival.

, who is known to always make a statement with her outfits, picked out an unusual one this year. The actress, who is known for her love for light, pretty pastel pinks, donned a rose pink lehenga that was custom-made for her. On her Instagram, the actress revealed that the lehenga is a 'labour of love'. It bore in embroidery, the drawings of the children of AOL free schools titled My Beautiful Planet, by karigars who worked on the outfit for months. The lehenga is also made from 100% waste organic fabric.

Alia's stylist, Ami Patel, revealed on her Instagram that 13 karigars were involved in the making of this outfit that featured the drawings of 35 children. The outfit also took 4 whole months to make!

Alia's wore the outfit to honour Children's Day which was also on Diwali.

She styled the look with simple oxidised silver jhumkis, bangles and a small bindi. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail. Kohl-lined eyes and pink lips completed her glam for the evening.

We love Alia's look from head to toe! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

