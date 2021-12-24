Alia Bhatt's sequin one shoulder dress is perfect to make a statement this party season: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is all set for the party season. The actress who is currently keeping herself busy with promoting films, attending weddings and so much more, stepped out yesterday to promote her upcoming Tamil film RRR, where she plays a key role as Sati. The actress, along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR promoted the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

For the event, Alia glistened in a sparkly lemon yellow dress doused in sequins. The one-shoulder dress hugged her figure and showed off the 28-year-old's toned legs. She kept it simple and let her outfit do all the talking while keeping it low on the accessories. A pair of white stilettos with bow patterns on the strap and at her ankles, giving it a dramatic look.

Alia's makeup complemented her outfit well. Her sleek centre-parted hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail and gave us a full view of her features. Filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones complete with glossy pink lips made Alia look gorgeous. Stacked up gold rings were the only additional accessories the actress picked out.

So far, for the film's promotions, Alia Bhatt has been opting for desi looks to match her character. This yellow outfit was the first western look that Bhatt sported to promote the upcoming Telugu blockbuster.

