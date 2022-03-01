Alia Bhatt's white floral saree is the perfect bridesmaid pick for summer weddings: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her latest film, Gangubai Kathiawadi which hit screens on February 25th. The film was appreciated by both critics and fans alike and has put Alia at the top position, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the country right now!

For the promotions of her film, the 28-year-old actress channelled her on-screen persona by dressing up in white sarees and wearing roses in her hair. For the International premiere of the film at the Berlin Film Festival too, Alia pulled off a customised saree on the red carpet. Post her film's release, the diva who was spotted with her film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali today, gave us notes on how to look like the perfect bridesmaid for summer weddings.

Today, the quirky actress was decked up in a white chiffon sheer number with minimal floral embroidery all over her drape. A matching high-neck blouse and tan kolhapuri block slippers ensured she looked put-together. Over the duration of her recent promotional looks, Alia has also made her earrings the centre of attraction. With this outfit too, Bhatt rocked a pair of gold jhumka earrings and a matching gold ring.

Her hair was pulled into a neat bun with white roses to accessorise. Filled-in brows, pink lips, a simple bindi and defined eyes rounded of Alia's look of the day well.

