Alia Bhatt's white streak continues in a Punit Balana saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: Yay or Nay?

It is an influx of releases now that theatres are running in full swing, films are all set to release. One of the most awaited films is Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 28-year-old plays the role of Gangubai Harjivandas, the woman on whom the film is loosely based on.

In the film, Alia is mostly seen clad in a white saree and has kohl-lined eyes. Keeping true to her on-screen persona, the actress has been promoting the film, decked in white. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress was decked up in a lovely drape from Punit Balana's shelves. Alia's white silk saree was as simple as it gets and featured a minimal creamy embroidered border. She styled this with a matching white blouse that featured white floral embroidery with minimal goldwork.

Accessories were key to this look of the actress'. A pair of statement kundan studs on her ears and two gorgeous red roses in her hair accessorised this elegant look well.

For her makeup, Alia highlighted her cheekbones. Rose-tinted eyeshadow, filled-in brows and scarlet red lips completed her look. A simple bindi and her short hair styled into breezy waves elevated the actress' look further as she stepped out to promote her film.

We loved the minimalistic nature of Alia's look. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is living the hot February life with a red mini halter-neck dress: Yay or Nay?