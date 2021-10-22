Alia Bhatt's Y2K fashion looks were painted peppy with faux leather pants, a crop top & jeans; Yay or Nay?

Keep stalking for outfits to gratify your style needs and you'll end up with the ones that belong to the Y2K era. Having hopped back to the fashion world, Millenials are glued to its vibe, not ready to bid this trend a goodbye. Since your closet is only going to get chicer, check out how Alia Bhatt created a storm with two looks recently.

This is no doubt the season of festivities but you can’t live in your traditional ensembles all day. Though comfortable, you know your trusty tops and pants can equate to a classy style formula as well. First up with the Kalank actress’ airport look, she played up the heat of the monochrome style bringing Y2K fashion back with the timeless love for leather pants. The Missguided high-waisted faux leather pants featured a front slit at the hems. Priced at Rs 2,697.36, the blue straight-fit number can step into your fall like a charm. She teamed it with a sleeveless top of a little lighter shade and chose to slip her feet into plush Louis Vuitton’s fur slip-on that bore LV’s initials printed in black and white. Christian Dior’s pink and white tote became her arm candy and did you notice she swapped her gold hoop earrings with white? It matched her mask this time. With her hair tied into a pulled-back low bun, her face looked as fresh and raw it could get.

Our day only got better with another Y2K-influenced look which was compiled with a crop top and denim pants, remember those cute ones? Last evening the Raazi starlet was spotted outside a dubbing studio wearing a purple Lizzie top from Summer Somewhere. This mock neck top featured pink contrast stitch details. This Rs 1,590 worth full-sleeved top was complimented with pink straight-fit jeans from Jacquemus. Her favourite PVC block heels stepped into her OOTN. Alia masked up in white, chose the no-makeup look, and with tresses swept to the side, her look was sealed off.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

