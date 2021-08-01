All the snazzy styles from Alia Bhatt's airport diaries you need to bookmark

Travelling around now comes with a baggage of restrictions depending upon the location with negative test reports and vaccination as a mandate, you may feel almost lazy to book your tickets. But, for the ones in the spirit of wanderlust, there’s more to keep a tab on from picking out relaxed outfits to matching bags and masks. The kind of style that will never make you look overdressed yet stunningly chic that blends with your airport style aesthetic. You’ll never be able to run out of celeb inspiration who’ve mastered every bit of travel style code and proven to be a no blunder show on most days. Actress is our favourite jet-setter who knows how to keep her ensembles trendy.

There’s no cardinal rule applied when going for a floral play. It is always too good an option. Take your lockdown bestie (a.k.a pajamas) everywhere you go. The Raazi actress donned a printed Gucci pajama set that featured flared bottoms and typography on contrast fabric details placed at the hemline of both the top and pants. She wrapped her look with Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote and beige heels.

S for slaying in a shirt dress. Alia looked pretty in a candy pink and white dress that bore pop art print and elastic neckline, hemline, and cuff bands in pink. She styled her mini full-sleeved dress with white glossy shoes and a black bag.

Blue and white belong to team classic always. The 2 states starlet took it 10x notch higher with an oversized shirt that had flap pockets, stripes, and buttons in white to make it stand out. With side-sealed pants that consisted of buttons, white shoes, and colourful bags, she was all set for departure.

Ace athleisure wear like a celeb! The Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote is a favourite of the star and Alia knows how to make it look anew when clubbed with any attire. Carry your go-to bag with a black tracksuit that entailed a zipper jacket, white and red contrast piping details.

Work-related travel calls for an outfit that transmits boss lady vibes. Work sure sounds fun now, right? The Highway star opted for a green blazer and cropped trousers by Topshop. She sealed her look with a pastel ombre-hued tee, white tote that matched her sunnies, and ankle-strap heels.

Leave it to Alia to make you fall in love with pink. A blend of sporty and flirty can amp up your OTTD. Dressed head-to-toe in pink, we’ll never be able to forget this look. The gorgeous star picked out a V-neckline maxi dress and slung one blazer with white cuffs and buttons. Her Chanel bag, black circular sunnies, and sneakers made us go, “Oh, wow!"

