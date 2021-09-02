All the times Deepika Padukone showed us that comfort comes first with her athleisure looks

has already established herself as the fashion icon of Bollywood. From her figure-hugging bodycon dresses to her stunning sarees, DP's style has surely evolved a lot over the decade. Recently she made headlines when she went on to sign her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy which she will also co-produce. You go girl! Deepika has already made us proud with her international red carpet appearances and now venturing into Hollywood as a leading actress is another milestone.

Deepika is undoubtedly the most stylish actress as of today. But comfort comes first for the Padmaavat star as she has shown us several times. That doesn't mean she falls short to make a statement. She is often papped wearing athleisure for meetings, restaurants or her favourite runway, the airport. So let's take a look at DP's top athleisure looks.

Last week, Deepika was snapped while stepping into the Maddock Films Office for a meeting. She was sporting a black tank top by Nike with matching sweatpants. For the all-black outfit, she chose to contrast it with white sneakers. A plaid hair scrunchie and minimal eye makeup elevated the look.

Monotones are essentially DP's favourite. Here, she wears a blue Nike sports bra with a matching tracksuit. Micro sunglasses, hoop earrings, sneakers, a crossbody bag and open hair sealed her casual look.

Deepika effortlessly rocks any trend. Since pastels are now huge in town and tie-dyes are making waves, she decided to go with both. At the airport, she was spotted wearing a pastel tie-dye tracksuit pairing with Nike Air Jordans. her signature tinted glasses elevated her look. Carrying a Fendi tan brown tote bag, she is giving some major style inspo.

Ensuring that all eyes are on her, she opted for neon trench and joggers. Keeping her tank top simple and white, this neon outfit screamed style. I don't know about you, but I am definitely adding this to my wardrobe.

Some of Deepika's athleisure is pure swag. Just like this one. She put on a casual black hoodie and joggers as usual but what added to the allure was the vinyl trench coat. Her top knot bun and micro sunglasses made her look swell as ever.

She again proved she can rock yellow even though she hates it. She picked a bright yellow tracksuit from Nike. The pants came with white stripes on the side whereas the jacket had white and blue colour patches. Underneath was the plain and simple white tank top knotted at her waist to show off her toned abs.

Time and again, the 35-year-old actress shows her love for black. She wore an oversized black hoodie with matching shorts. The logo of Nike was printed across her chest which matched her white kicks. Opting for rectangular sunnies and a Nike fanny pack hung across her body, we thought she really pulled it off.

Which athleisure look did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Throwback to the times when Deepika Padukone made our hearts flutter in all things Balenciaga