All the times Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of her toned legs in these SULTRY thigh high-slit gowns

's fashion sense has surely evolved over the years. Her humility and grace have won millions of hearts all over the country and now she is slaying with her impeccable fashion choices. Even though she isn't very experimental about her outfits, yet, she manages to look stunning in each and every one of them. Being one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, she knows everyone is looking up to her for fashion tips and tries to bring something new to the table.

Katrina is a fitness enthusiast which is clearly evident from her toned abs and her athletic legs which she doesn’t shy away from showing off. We have noticed her love for mini and bodycon dresses. Her style is simple and easy-going. But if Ms Kaif decides to dress up for any formal event, she has the ability to make jaws drop. And these glamorous looks are proof. Take a look.

At the Vogue Awards 2018, Kat wore a full-sleeved red satin gown. The wrap-style number wore a plunging neckline which was clinched at the waist with a satin thread. The thigh-high slit showed off her toned legs and came with a floor-sweeping train. She paired it with silver strappy stilettos and statement ruby earrings while she kept her hair side-parted.

For the Femina Beauty Awards, she stepped out in a white floor-length gown by Alex Perry. The satin gown featured bishop sleeves, shoulder pads and draped detailing. Other than bearing a plunging neckline, it also had a thigh-high slit. She chose statement diamond earrings and soft dusty red eyeshadow, nude glossy lips and lots of highlighter to round off her glam. Sling-back heels completed her entire look.

To attend a wedding in Bali, Katrina chose a Gauri and Nainika thigh-high slit gown. The shimmery one-shoulder outfit looked ravishing on her. Keeping her makeup subtle, she accessorized with a pair of diamond studs and opted for light curls and loads of highlighter.

Kat again sizzled in a Julien Macdonald wonder for the IIFA Awards 2019. The risqué red gown featured padded shoulders, a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit. It had intricate beadwork done all over but the open back had strappy details that added to the drama, Opting for simple diamond earrings and a flawless base, she amped up with lots of highlighter. Soft smokey eyes, nude glossy lips and side-swept hair completed her look.

Katrina again drove her fans wild with her dramatic red gown featuring a high slit. She bedazzled everyone in this bold number at HT Most Stylish Awards in 2019. This Ester Abner couture gown tightly hugged her curves on the bodice and was flowy down the waist. A pair of dainty earrings and strappy heels were her only accessories for the night. She looked glorious with glossy red lips, soft smokey eyes and hair blow-dried into soft waves.

We think she looked beautiful in each and every gown except for the similar hairstyle. Which one would you pick as your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

