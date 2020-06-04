ALL the times Taylor Swift dressed in Rainbow colours to show support to the LGBTQ community

Celebrating Pride Month, we take a look at all the times Taylor Swift supported the community.

Taylor Swift has clearly been through a lot. She openly talked about her struggles in her documentary Miss Americana. Her latest album Lover explored all her feelings and even had a song in support of the LGBTQ community with celebrity friends including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and RuPaul among others who have openly come out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, etc.

While the video received mixed reviews, Taylor has since sported rainbow hued outfits to show her continued support towards the community. Check out all the times she sported colourful outfits.

Taylor began showing her support with subtlty. First up, she opted for a sequin colourful bomber jacket over her simple outfit on stage.

While performing on stage, Taylor went all-out in a rainbow-hued co-ord set with tassles. She matched this with sneakers in the same colour tone to go all out!

For yet another performance, Taylor picked out another rainbow-hued dress but this time went all out with glamour! In her sequin outfit, Taylor looked like the ultimate glam diva and stole the show.

Continuing with her glam sparkly outfits, Taylor sported yet another glitzy dress in rainbow colours before heading out to a show. In the dress she took to her instagram to show off her dressing room complete with cat pictures and balloons!

What better way to make a statement? Taylor went all out by colouring her hair pastel colourful shades as well to make quite a statement!

What are your thoughts on Taylor's glam outfits and her way through fashion to support the community? Let us know in the comment section below.

