All the winter style inspiration you need ft. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking for a way to elevate your style this winter? Priyanka Chopra Jonas has got you covered!

has undoubtedly been one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood and there’s no denying that! We all know her as the desi girl but now that she’s onto world denomination, her style has evolved in a rather stunning way! The actress surely knows her way around street style and her past looks have been enough proof of that! Be it just stepping out to walk her pooch or making the most of her monochromatic looks, PeeCee surely knows her way around the most stunning outfits especially when it comes to winter fashion.

Everything from trench coats to sweaters and oversized jackets, the actress surely knows her way around some of the most stunning winter looks and it serves major fashion inspiration. Check it out

Black is not always a good idea

We know how cold winter days make everything feel dark and gloomy making black outfits a go-to for literally everyone. Whenever you feel the urge to hide under loads of layers of black just choose white. White is a perfect colour to lift up your dark winter-y spirits and while you are at it, you can also take style cues from PeeCee to add a hint of colour to your outfit.

Colour makes everything better

No matter how sad or dull the winters make you feel, you can light up your mood and go OTT with the choice of colour you wear. Mustard seems to be Priyanka’s choice to kill but you can choose something a little more subtle if you wish.

Florals are not just for summers

Houndstooth and plaid could have been the choice for the winter season, but you could always step out from the style boundaries and choose for an unconventional print. Florals or animal print work wonders in making you look fashionable while also adding colour to your life.

Go monochrome or go home

One of the easiest ways/hacks celebs use to have all eyes on them is to go monochrome. Using just one colour throughout helps you steal the show without even trying too much. As an addition to that, you can always choose plush fabrics like velvet to do the magic!

Yes, you can wear skirts in winter

Now, this can be a tip for the ‘not-so-cold’ winter days when you can use your favourite skirts and skirt-suits for a night out. You can always go monochrome and steal the show or opt for classic woven numbers just like Priyanka did.

Sweaters always for the win

Talking about the not-so-cold days, a thick pair of denim jeans paired with a colourful sweater can do the trick. This is probably one of the easiest ways to style your chunky sweaters in style!

Go classic with a pantsuit

If nothing works, a great way to look your fashionable best is to pair your favourite turtleneck sweater with a classic pantsuit and you’ll be good to go!

What are your thoughts about Priyanka Chopra’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

