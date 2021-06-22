ALL you need to know about fashion shows: From their purpose, pricing to participation

If you've ever wondered about what goes on behind fashion shows, we have your burning questions answered!

When it comes to fashion and style, we all want to be on top of our game and look our best. Whether it is dressing up for an upscale event or dressing down to chill, today, it is all about looking good. Even at home, comfortable yet trendy athleisure or cute pyjama sets that match the aesthetics, have become a norm of sorts!

When it comes to setting trends, they're all done at fashion shows. Most designers showcase their latest collections at least once a year. High-end designers are known to come up with two collections, one for Summer and the other for Winter, which is usually showcased at the shows.

Do you have any more questions pertaining to fashion shows? Comment below and let us know.

We have all your burning fashion show questions answered right here! What's the purpose of fashion week? A fashion week is an industry event that showcases every participating designer's latest collection. A fashion week is known to last a week and to display what's currently trending, as well as predict the upcoming fashion trends for the season. Essential What is a fashion show? A fashion show is an event that is held by a designer individually, or a part of a fashion week, to showcase their upcoming creations in terms of outfits and accessories. In a fashion show, models wear outfits created by the designer and walk down the ram What are the major fashion weeks in India? The Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI Fashion week are the two major fashion weeks that take place in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. How to participate in fashion shows? To participate as a model, the organisers of the fashion weeks hold auditions a few months before the shows begin. If you are selected post the audition, you will be an active participant and model for the show. What are the Lakme Fashion Week and FDCI Fashion week pass prices? The basic pass price differs from every show but mostly begins at Rs. 500. What is the purpose of fashion shows? A fashion show is a platform for the designer to show off their aesthetic, mood or view, in the form of an organised program. It also enables them to put their latest collections, designs and creations on display. Basic questions asked in a fashion show? Some of the basic questions that can be asked at a fashion show include: a) What inspired this collection? b) How is this collection different from your previous ones? c) Do you have a favourite outfit from this collection? d) What were some of the materi Do celebrities rent their dresses and gowns? Celebrities who are showstoppers for designers don't have to rent their dresses or gowns for the show. For the fashion show, celebrities too act as models and walk down the ramp in the designer's best creation from the new collection. Why is a fashion week important? A fashion week shows people what is currently trending in the fashion world and also forecasts new and upcoming trends. These new collections influence the upcoming season in terms of textiles, prints, colours and even makeup and beauty.

