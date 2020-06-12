Always wanted a fashionable ride? Dior is teaming up with Vespa to create an irresistible luxury scooter 

In a collaboration with iconic scooter brand Vespa, with matching accessories to pay a tribute to the art of living!

A luxury vehicle is on almost everybody's bucket list. But what about a luxury scooter to cruise around the city in a hassle-free manner, avoid jams and still soak up the sun? Dior is making this dream possible!

On June 12, the brand announced that it would join forces with iconic scooter brand Vespa to create an exclusive range of matching accessories that would celebrate the spirit of both the houses.

This collaboration will not be all that the two companies have in common, though. The Italian Brand and the Parisian couture house were founded in the same year - 1946. Today, the two want to come together to "reinvent the freedom movement and expression," the press release stated. Dior will be revisiting the iconic Vespa model - Vespa 946 that is known for its elegant and streamlined curves, with the elegant design by Maria Grazia Chiuri who is the current Creative Director of the women's clothes for Dior.

The collaboration will not just include the scooter though. It will also come with a range of accessories exclusively designed with the Dior Oblique motif that will also be customised on the seat. It will also include, "A top case specially designed to be fixed on the luggage rack, adding a distinctive allure. A helmet adorned with the same iconic motif rounds out the unique range," the press release also read about the limited-edition creations that will be launching in Spring 2021.

