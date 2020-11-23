AMA's 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne & more of the BEST DRESSED stars at the awards show

The popular American Music Awards took place early this morning and witnessed some of the hottest stars putting their most fashionable foot forward for the red carpet and their performances. Take a look!

Putting their sexiest and most stylish foot forward, a number of stars stepped out to attend the American Music Awards this morning. Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and more performed, making it a fashionable, musical and fierce affair with some much-needed entertainment in the midst of the pandemic. Take a look at who wore what and sizzled on the red carpet!

Dua Lipa

The singer/songwriter was nominated in a number of categories at the Awards show. She kept her look snazzy in a simple white bustier mini dress with gold and silver sequin work and embroidered colourful starfish all over. Metallic pumps, a simple gold necklace greenish-blue eyeshadow and her hair styled away from her face completed her look.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo dazzled in silver. She picked out a Balmain outfit which bore a plunging, scoop neckline and statement shoulders for the top. The skirt bore a thigh-high slit that showed off her long, lean legs. A dazzling clutch, diamond jewellery and her hair styled into a wet hairdo completed the superstar's look.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel who presented awards for the night shimmered in a metallic silver Dolce and Gabbana suit, making for a chic look. Elegant Dior jewellery including dainty rings and stacked up necklaces completed her look. For her makeup, Cara highlighted her eyes with a berry-hued eyeshadow and her blonde locks styled into retro-glam curls.

Bebe Rexha

The Meant to Be singer shone brightly in a blush pink iridescent cut out gown by Julien Macdonald. Silver statement bracelets and stilettos completed her look. Rexha opted for poker-straight locks to show off her red hair.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox glistened in an emerald green Azzi and Osta skirt set which bore an off-shoulder sleeve and exaggerated panel on her skirt, making for a contrasting bright look against Kelly who was dressed in all white. Fox accessorised her look with a slinky silver necklace and black heels.

Paris Hilton

Keeping up with what seemed like the unofficial theme of the night, Paris decked up in a silver sparkly mini dress that bore a plunging neckline and heavy shoulder pads. SIlver pumps and her hair styled into a high ponytail and silver earrings completed her look.

