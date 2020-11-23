AMA's 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne & more of the BEST DRESSED stars at the awards show
Putting their sexiest and most stylish foot forward, a number of stars stepped out to attend the American Music Awards this morning. Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and more performed, making it a fashionable, musical and fierce affair with some much-needed entertainment in the midst of the pandemic. Take a look at who wore what and sizzled on the red carpet!
Dua Lipa
The singer/songwriter was nominated in a number of categories at the Awards show. She kept her look snazzy in a simple white bustier mini dress with gold and silver sequin work and embroidered colourful starfish all over. Metallic pumps, a simple gold necklace greenish-blue eyeshadow and her hair styled away from her face completed her look.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo dazzled in silver. She picked out a Balmain outfit which bore a plunging, scoop neckline and statement shoulders for the top. The skirt bore a thigh-high slit that showed off her long, lean legs. A dazzling clutch, diamond jewellery and her hair styled into a wet hairdo completed the superstar's look.
Cara Delevingne
The supermodel who presented awards for the night shimmered in a metallic silver Dolce and Gabbana suit, making for a chic look. Elegant Dior jewellery including dainty rings and stacked up necklaces completed her look. For her makeup, Cara highlighted her eyes with a berry-hued eyeshadow and her blonde locks styled into retro-glam curls.
Bebe Rexha
The Meant to Be singer shone brightly in a blush pink iridescent cut out gown by Julien Macdonald. Silver statement bracelets and stilettos completed her look. Rexha opted for poker-straight locks to show off her red hair.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox glistened in an emerald green Azzi and Osta skirt set which bore an off-shoulder sleeve and exaggerated panel on her skirt, making for a contrasting bright look against Kelly who was dressed in all white. Fox accessorised her look with a slinky silver necklace and black heels.
Paris Hilton
Keeping up with what seemed like the unofficial theme of the night, Paris decked up in a silver sparkly mini dress that bore a plunging neckline and heavy shoulder pads. SIlver pumps and her hair styled into a high ponytail and silver earrings completed her look.
Who according to you was the best dressed of the night? Comment below and let us know.
