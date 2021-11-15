Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: Epic offers on semi formal stylish dresses for the season
If there is one good time of the year where one can make a good deal from shopping, it's the Black Friday Sale week! With exciting offers on almost all products, you can add to the cart everything you ever wanted at affordable prices. Here we bring to hand picked list of classy dresses that can make your wardrobe versatile! In solid colours and form flattering silhouettes, gift yourselves these fashionable dresses to slay the day in style.
Yellow Wrap Dress
This mutton sleeve wrap dress is an excellent pick for parties, date nights, clubbing and even official meetings. It keeps up the sensuous factor along with its modest modern aesthetics making it a great dress to shop for right away.
Twill Gathered Sleeve Dress
This versatile and figure-flattering dress transitions easily from day to night. Featuring an elegant silhouette, crew neckline and gathered full-length sleeves, this black mini dress is an interesting pick that you shouldn’t miss out on!
Fit & Flare Dress
An all-white fit and flare dress is a perfect replacement for your LBD! White is a neutral colour that suits all occasions and this pretty dress is something you can style up or down teaming up with your favourite heels or kicks to look enchanting.
Twist Front Dress
Empowering women to be their best selves in figure-loving fits and desk-to-dinner versatility, fashion plays a significant role in your appearance. This stylish front twist full sleeve dress will just amp up your style quotient sky high.
Hot Pink Tie Dress
Pink is one of those colours that suits everybody. This pretty pink number features a keyhole neckline, tie-up detail at the waist and a regular fit silhouette. You can layer a denim jacket over to slay the winter style.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Patralekhaa is a soon to be bombshell bride in an off shoulder gown from JADE by Monica & Karishma