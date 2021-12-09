Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Beauty products that are time saving requires no effort

A lot of women shy away from using beauty products due to lack of time and sometimes the complexity of using products fails to gain their interest. Though all of us want to look amazing and amp up our beauty with certain beauty products, we tend to say no purely due to time constraints. So here we bring to use simple and easy to use beauty products that are a must-have to glam up in no time!

Moisturiser

This hydrating moisturiser can be used both on your face and body to retain the skin’s natural moisture barrier and give it a natural glow. With powerful natural ingredients such as macadamia nut oil and glycerin, the lotion locks in skin moisture and protects the skin.

Price: Rs 445

Deal: Rs 422

Buy Now

Lip and Cheek Tint

Slay your makeup with this one product that will work well as your bush, eyeshadow and lip tint. The three in one product will save your makeup time and space in your vanity box. It’s vegan and is infused with the benefits of Vitamin E.

Price: Rs 975

Deal: Rs 795

Buy Now

Eyeliner Pencil

Acing the perfectly winged eyeliner ain’t easy and is definitely one of the most time-consuming steps of makeup. With this pencil, you can line your eyelids easily thanks to its stamp design.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 250

Buy Now

Trimmer

With an adjustable eyebrow head and dedicated accessories to get precise shaping and styling, you can use this trimmer to groom your eyebrows as well as remove fine hairs on your face easily without going to the parlour.

Price: Rs 2250

Deal: Rs 1604

Buy Now

Lip Crayon

Flaunt the perfect pout with this bold lip colour that features a matt finish and stays on for longer hours. It feels light on the skin and has a soft moisturising effect.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 719

Buy Now

Also Read: Things you need to host a Christmas party at home