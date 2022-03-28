American rapper Megan Thee Stallion walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta gown

The 94th Academy Awards is currently running and we have already witnessed some of the best fashion moments. From Zendaya's stunning Valentino number to Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart and more, another noteworthy look to add to the list is that of American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The musician made her Oscar debut in a stunning ensemble designed by ace Indian atelier Gaurav Gupta and made one hell of a fashion moment! Serving a look that we won't be getting over anytime soon, the Sweetest Pie singer walked the red carpet in the metallic blue strapless gown that was sculpted for her. The plunging neckline number hugged her hourglass figure and featured a single waist cut-out with an asymmetrical hem that showed off her toned leg. The figure-hugging outfit bore a ruffled pattern from her hips that gave it a dramatic touch and opened into a floor-sweeping train.

The 27-year-old accessorised the outfit with statement silver bracelets and a pair of blue earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun that ensured the spotlight remained on her outfit and makeup. Her makeup is worth a mention as well. Blended ombre eyeshadow, defined elongated cat eyeliner, filled-in brows, lined lips filled with a neutral hue and loaded with gloss ensured she looked red carpet ready.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's Gaurav Gupta ensemble? Do you think it made for one of the best red carpet looks at the Oscars 2022? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga made us go gaga over her pale yellow tulle gown from Rodarte for the Oscars viewing party