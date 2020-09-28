Amitabh Bachchan's KBC stylist Priya Patil on the icon's favourite colours, precautionary measures on set, etc

Mr Bachchan's stylist Priya Patil also revealed that the superstar is always open to trying new things while keeping it classy, picking outfits from international waters, and more.

One actor who has managed to leave everybody awestruck by his onscreen presence is legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Now that the show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on television screens, his stylist, Priya Patil, who has worked with the actor for 10 years now, revealed some insider details on Mr Bachchan, style choices, and more.

Keeping safety in mind, the first thing that the stylist switched up, was Mr Bachchan's tie. "Last season I had a theme around Mr Bachchan's tie and had to go on the ground to fix the tie during every break," she said. Now that social distancing is being practised, the stylist incorporated collar pins and brooches to complete the actor's look.

Another thing Patil has kept in mind this season is the fabrics. The stylist who used to get the outfits for Mr Bachchan from International sources has gone local this time. "I am giving first preference to the local traders as earlier I use to get them imported. So far, I have got the fabrics that I have been looking for from India itself and I feel really proud to say that whatever I had in mind, I have been successful to get that from our own country."

When it comes to styling the three-piece suits, it is all about deep colours to match the evening show. "His favourite colours are black and navy. We have also worked with wines and deep purples as Mr Bachchan likes to keep it classy," Priya revealed about his dapper look before adding, "Mr Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things."

The superstar was diagnosed with Covid-19 sometime ago. Patil has also been working with a smaller team now who make sure they are wearing PPE kits, face shields, masks and sanitise regularly. Patil also believes that Amitabh Bachchan is a style icon in every sense! "Whatever he wears becomes a trend. My clothes do not make him look good, it is him who makes everything look good," she concludes.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan's style sense? Are you excited to watch him on television again? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 2020: When and where to watch the first episode of the Amitabh Bachchan show

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×