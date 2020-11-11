Ananya Panday LOVES her slip dresses: 3 Times she sported the raging trend and showed us how its done 

The Khaali Peeli actress has a soft spot for the luxurious and comfortable slip dress that is part of every celebrity's closet today. Take a look at how she slayed the looks!

Slip dresses are one of the biggest trends in the fashion world today. Everybody from Hailey Bieber to Kylie Jenner and even Tara Sutaria have struck a pose in different variations of the dress made from satin to leather! As the name suggests, the dress is incredibly easy to slip on and out of, making it appropriate for every occasion - casual to formal, if styled well.

Ananya Panday has recently taken to showing off her collection and showcasing how she has been carrying off the trend. Take a look!

Ananya took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a stunning red silk slip dress yesterday. The lovely satin dress by Aroka featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her lean and long legs. Her hair was styled into messy, beachy waves and blush cheeks, pink eyeshadow, defined brows and peachy lips completed her look.

While in Goa, Ananya picked out another satin slip dress, this time in a turquoise blue shade by Cult Gaia The dress bore a ruched-style pattern in the front and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. Beachy waves, chocolate brown lips and well-contoured cheekbones completed her look.

Another time the diva picked out a slip dress was some time ago. This version had finer and more intricate details to it including a lace fit side and a risque high slit. The dress also bore a plunging neckline and showed off her curves. Styled with beachy waves, pink cheeks and loads of highlighter Ananya proved the dress was made for her!

Which of the three looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram Ananya panday

