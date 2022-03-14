Ananya Panday in Aadnevik's lace dress heats up the glam quotient in black: Yay or Nay?

Throwing yourself in a pool of glamour never gets old. No better hue than the good old and still thriving black to do the step and make you stay in a rut. If black is your go-to that has you wrapped up in the glory of making statements time and again, here's a dress all-set to swoon you. While the beauty of a black dress can be described, nothing like seeing it up close and personal. Here's us showing you how to make this hue the highlight of your style diaries.

It falls to us that parties are back and we want only a reigning and a ravishing colour to compliment us. Put the sexy in your looks but with a twist, let this be your party anthem hereafter. Take this spectacular lesson from Ananya Panday who said "Hello" to us dressed as the queen of doing looks right. For an award event last night, Lakshmi Lehr picked out a black number from Aadnevik for the young starlet. This halter-neck number was curated with sheer details of love.

This sheer mini dress was curated with intricate French lace embroidery and strikingly accentuated with pleated tulle that added a cute aesthetic at the hem and borders of the train attached at the back of the ensemble. It also consisted of a braided black leather neckline and a belt that cinched her waist. The hint of gold via her accessories from earrings to rings and ankle-strap stilettos, all of which stayed in sync was a gorgeous story dished out. Want to try braids? If you call yourself a sucker for details, do you see that her high sleek braided hairdo matches up with her outfit? We are hooked to her powder blue glittery eyeshadow and glossy lips.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

