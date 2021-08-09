Ananya Panday aced her co ord set with a sporty twist of orange shoes; Yay or Nay?

To look put together, you’ll probably need more elements than one when it comes to styling. This logic simply drives you crazy when there are a few days when you’ve got no mood to break your head over what would look natty enough. In times like these, there’s something that can come to your rescue and that’s a coordinated set.

Just be a little too cautious as these sets have a high potential of becoming your go-to style every day. It will define comfort at its best while placing voguish behaviour at the forefront. Aren’t these goals? Actress Ananya Panday has a big room in her heart for skirts, shorts, and cropped tees. But, when she picks out a coordinated combo, it’s a lesson to be taken at the earliest. Another noteworthy tip: If you’re going for a neutral-toned look, peppy-looking shoes can pump up your ensemble. The Khaali Peeli actress was photographed by the paps today with her family and did her OOTD make another note-worthy case? Of course. She donned a two-piece number that entailed a full-sleeved top with an asymmetrical neckline and a cut-out detail on one side.

Ananya’s flair to make any outfit look beautiful with the right amount of contemporary touch has taken major inspiration time and again. The young diva partnered her crop top with a mini high-waisted skirt. To keep it simple always is so-not Ananya, and she here goes with the surface tucks running on her attire which enhanced the overall aesthetic for good. An oval-shaped beaded choker-like necklace did the golden magic that asked for no earrings to keep it all dashing. Ananya’s roster of shoes has no end to it and that’s something we’ve discovered long ago and here’s another pair of orange shoes being added to the list. She broke the monotony code with these shoes and a dual-toned mask with yellow and black.

With her hair tied to a ponytail and tendrils that compliment her pretty visage, she also kept her makeup to the point with pink lipstick, black eyeliner, eyebrows drawn in black, and a subtle swipe of peach eyeshadow. You can use this as your makeup inspiration when you’ve got very little time to experiment.

Is this outfit a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

