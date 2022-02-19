Ananya Panday aces the faux leather trend as she steps out in a monotone tan outfit; YAY or NAY?

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as her Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. Her casual and comfortable looks have caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress has been spotted donning edgy outfits on several occasions and we are so in awe of all her looks.

The star kid has been giving us one controversial yet chic look after another while she is on a promotional spree for her film, Gehraiyaan. Yesterday, the actress aced the faux leather trend yet again as she stepped out in a monotone tan ensemble that only she could pull off. Her outfit featured a flawless amalgamation of power dressing, funk and femininity, and the star kid posed pretty for the pictures.

Ananya’s bold faux leather ensemble featured a strapless tan corset top that hugged her svelte frame flawlessly. The trendy corset top was teamed with matching faux leather shorts in a darker shade. The Khaali Peeli actress added a boss babe vibe to the otherwise feminine look by layering it with a matching faux leather blazer that reached upto the end of her shorts.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress maintained the monotony of the look as she styled it with tan heels that matched the ensemble perfectly. Ananya skipped the accessories altogether and let her outfit do all the talking.

She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail with a middle parting, leaving a few strands loose. The SOTY 2 actress opted for a dewy makeup look with filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, pink eyeshadow, blushy cheeks and a glossy pink lipstick.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s faux leather look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

