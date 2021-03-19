Ananya Panday adds a millennial touch to her summer dress as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday gets spotted in the city but we have our eyes on her chic outfit. Check it out

We’re slowly transitioning into a new season which means it’s time to dig out the closet and bring the old summer dresses back to life. While you cannot go wrong with a summer dress during the season, it’s always fun to switch things up with the styling. You can go all-out girly and pick cute footwear and fun hairstyle or keep things casual and opt for your favourite pair of sneakers.

From what we’ve witnessed, it looks like the Student of the Year 2 actress chose for the latter one as she was spotted outside Dharma’s office yesterday. Ms Panday surely channelled her inner girl and picked out a black strappy mini dress. The floral number bore an easy straight cut silhouette that hemmed right above her knees. The outfit is surely a perfect pick to deal with the rising heat in Mumbai.

The actress then styled the look with a pair of white chunky kicks that perfectly matched the floral print. Talking about matching things, she then picked out a white tote bag that hung down her shoulder while a soft toy hung around the straps. The actress then let her hair down in her natural waves while a pair of sunglasses worked as a hairband. She further ditched her makeup and let her natural glow do all the talking.

Credits :viral bhayani

