Ananya Panday to Alaya F: Here is how 90’s favourite vinyl fashion is hopping back on trend in glam style

Vinyl fashion has an oomph factor like no other. Be it Miley Cyrus’ go-to party pants in her early concerts or Bebo’s stunning look wearing PVC co-ord set in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, vinyl outfits have always been the number one style statement that adds glamour to ordinary silhouettes. This 90’s trend is now catching up with Gen-Z’s fashion choices and we are in awe with how the B-town celebrities are donning it. From jackets, crop tops, pants to mini dresses, you can find this shiny plastic material in all silhouettes that give a very retro and pop look. If you are in love with this glossy and stretchy fabric, take cues from these divas to slay the style.

Ananya Panday

One of our all-time favourite looks of Ananya Panday is her vinyl bubblegum pink mini dress. The bodycon number is perfect for any party and Ananya looked super hot in the classic silhouette. What elevated her halter neck number’s style statement is the vinyl fabric that brought the glossy sheen and shiny texture to it. The star kid was accessorised up with simple hoop earrings and opted for glam pink makeup.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi knows what the ‘IT’ trend of the season is and always makes sure to ace it ahead of time. Her vinyl pant shirt style in a glossy offbeat pink shade was phenomenal. Her vinyl shirt featured tie detail around the neck and cuffed sleeves. She teamed her straight plastic pants with a matching sparkling belt and rounded off the boss babe style with shiny heels. Her glossy look wearing head to toe vinyl got us gasping for air.

Shraddha Kapoor looked top-notch in a custom made black vinyl vo-ord set from Deme. Her one-shouldered crop top featured a sweetheart neckline and the shiny pants bore bow-like details around the ankle. She teamed the dapper punk-rock look with white block heels from Public Desire and complimented her sophisticated style with edgy makeup and messy hair.

Alaya F

Alaya F’s promotional look saw her donning a casual crew neck top that says ‘The future is female’ teamed with a futuristic vinyl black mini skirt from Intrinsic. She knotted her casual sleeveless top on a side to amp up its funky look and wore belted black heels. Her comfy look was spiced up with the PVC skirt that featured a mini slit on the front. Red lips and blow-dried hair rounded off her comfy yet glam style.

With winter on its way, PVC outfits can be the best choice to stay warm without layering anything over them. It’s sexy, funky and luxe all at the same time! Which of the stars’ vinyl looks do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below.

