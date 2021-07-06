Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the star kids got us awestruck rocking the neon trend

The beginning of this year saw the star’s obsession over neon outfits and here are our favourite fashion diva’s who slayed the trend with their style. Check it out!

The star kids’ style is always ahead of trends. They sure know to win all eyes and turn heads their way slaying in most fabulous styles. The neon trend, which faded away lately was one of the celeb favourite trends where each one was seen sporting their best neon looks in different silhouettes and styles. The fashion pendulum has swung but we are still obsessed with the star kids neon green looks. Here are the best 5 styles that we think the divas totally owned!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has donned neon numbers several times and each came with its own punch of fashion spirit- Neon slip dress, asymmetric cut blazer suit and even a bright neon lehenga. But the image that paints in our when we hear Ananya in neon is her sensuous ruched bodycon mini dress. Her bold off-shoulder dress featured interesting tie-up details along its sleeves and sides and she teamed it up with neon orange tie up heels. She completed the romantic chic look with glossy lips and open locks.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is one of those stars who prioritise comfort first. Often papped in roomy salwar suits and cosy gym outfits, Sara sporting this neon breezy athleisure style was a refreshing change. Her neon green co-ord set consisted of a single-breasted cropped blazer, matching shorts and fuchsia pink top. She elevated her style with three-strap neon stilettos. The star rounded off her look with a messy bun, peachy lips and smokey eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Though Janhvi has sported neon gowns multiple times we love how she styled her white crop top and mini skirt with a neon turtle neck arm warmer and totally stole the show. Setting millennial fashion goals, Janhvi’s chic style was a statement-making one that won our hearts. Neon manicure, glossy pink lips, flawless makeup with loads of blush and sleek hairdo called her perfect in all ways.

Shanaya Kapoor

In an intimate party with , Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in a neon off-shoulder crop top and straight pants. Giving us strong inspiration to try neon to stand out in vibrant parties, Shanaya looked stunning in her co-ord set. Simple hoop earrings, red glossy lips and centre-parted open hair completed her party-ready look.

Bringing back the 80’s trend of highlighter hues, Alia Bhatt looked like a queen in her neon green Prabal Gurung strapless gown that came with a long floor-sweeping cape. A simple ponytail and neutral makeup finished off her ‘less is more’ red carpet look as the actress skipped on jewellery to balance the brightness of her column gown.

Which of the 5 star kids’ neon outfits do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 7 Times Ranveer Singh PROVED he is India's Gucci Boy in tracksuits, pantsuits and athleisure looks

Share your comment ×