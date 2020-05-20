Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved candy pink fashion items you NEED to nail the Legally Blonde look

Now that the film starring Reese Witherspoon is getting a third edition, here are all the pink things you will need to recreate her look!

Sequels to chick-flicks are always a good idea! Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde is getting a third edition to it and we can't hold our horses. The film has entered the pre-production stage with Mindy Kaling as one of the writers and we can't stop thinking about the pink-dominated wardrobe that will become all the rage again. Elle Woods was the feminist icon we all needed. She proved that you can wear pink, be a blonde and be smart at the same time. While she said some pretty epic dialogues, Elle Woods also made fashion statements with her chihuahua and head-to-toe pink outfits.

To gear up, here are the top 5 pink fashion items to keep in store, to ace the Legally Blonde look!

Ananya Panday's pink dress

Reese's character is about the head-to-toe pink look. A mandate for this is the candy pink mini dress. And nobody aced it better than Ananya Panday in a latex dress that hugged her figure and showed off her curves. This dress is all things glam, we think!

's pink coat

Staying warm and comfortable is of utmost priority in the film and in real. Alia Bhatt's bright pink coat adds a blast of colour to an otherwise bland outfit. Invest in one to channel your inner Elle Woods.

's pink sunnies

Take a break from the candy pink and pick a lighter and classy pastel shade. We absolutely love PeeCee's pink-tinted sunnies that she sported with her matching saree. The shade is just right for summer!

's bag

Every girl's outfit is incomplete without her handbag. One that we think Elle Woods would love, is Kangana's Dior quilted number in a millennial pink shade. It is sure to amp up the all-pink look!

's pink shoes

And finally, what better way to complete an outfit than sleek and pointy stilettos? They elevate the look like nothing else. A pair we are crushing on, is Deepika Padukone's fuchsia pink number with a tie at the ankle for extra grip!

Ahuja's pink suit

A look that Elle Woods would love to wear to court? Sonam's fashionable three-piece suit in a pink shade. It reeks of power and makes the ultimate style statement at the same time.

Are you all set for you all-pink wardrobe? Sound off in the comment section below.

