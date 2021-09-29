Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times celebs made us say ‘sheer beauty’ in black outfits

Seasons roll out and the love for sheer ensembles seems to grow by the day. This flashy fabric can effortlessly make you forget your favourite fits. Name a style it cannot pull off from sarees to gowns, it's reliable and can serve as an instant mood-booster. B-town divas have offered their likes to see-through outfits in black, take a look!

New fashion trends may be upon us but the sheer number has been receiving praises for a while now. Whether you’re ready to test drive this into your desi or party style, you’re in for a jaw-dropping result. Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you about how stunning this would look on you. Get your phones ready while you selfie away. Anything donned by hits differently (in a good way, obviously). She picked out a bodycon dress which she wore to a party at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The black outfit was all about oomph with the slit and cut-outs that made room for a sensuous glimpse. Mala rounded out her OOTN with ankle-strap heels.

Are you a party-goer? You don’t need to be schooled by us on how amazing an all-black outfit can be. And, when it has lace and leather in it, nothing beats it. Ananya Panday opted for a Judy Zhang lace top that came with embellished shoulder pads which she fabulously clubbed with a bralette and straight cut leather pants which were held perfect with a belt. Ankle-strap heels vibes along with her look.

When wedding invites drop at your door, you know the mantra of more the sarees the better is something you need to swear by. Take a cue from ’s black sheer saree as styled by Ami Patel. She was all dolled up in a Manish Malhotra attire that featured silver and black sequins spread on the drape in patterns, adding more glam was the feathery details that were attached to the pallu. A halter-neck blouse when put together with Victorian-style statement earrings and stacked bangles became our must-try look.

Not all mania is bad. We’re talking about how ready we are to swoon over this embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli. This isn’t the first time we’ve taken notes from . From gowns to shararas, her style is truly the best. This sleeveless and plunging neckline black number can be worn to cocktail parties, and date night if a bold move is something that you’re lately contemplating about. Look how glamorous the sheer fabric has been elevated with the front slit that bore curvy edges and settled with a trail. She wore it with strappy black heels to complement the drool-inducing ensemble.

It almost comes as an innate feeling for you to pick black over anything when you know what to make a fail-safe case. ’s Dolce & Gabbana dress can make you look like the life of a party. This midi-length ruched number entailed a sweetheart neckline, also came with sheer sleeves and a partially see-through bodice which had leather criss-cross tie-up details that ended at the hemline. Ankle-strap black heels sealed off her look. This is ideal for the ones who are scouting for a subtle sheer show.

The pandemic-powered closet taught us all a lesson in style. To choose comfort over anything else. Here’s when we trusted an oversized tee or a hoodie to be our bestie, right? ’s head-to-toe black look talks about a relaxed route. She opted for a Balmain sheer top that bore vertical stripes which she tucked at the front inside the YSL black leather shorts. To call it picture-perfect, she locked it up with teardrop earrings, black stockings, and Louboutin pumps.

Janhvi Kapoor always gets the assignment right of making impressive statements via her outfits. Here’s proof when she looked phenomenal in a black appliqué by Nedret Taciroglu that was scattered all over on a lace gown. From the well-fitted corset to the sheer detail that added the princess charm, we weren’t sure if we could take our eyes off the starlet. Tanya Ghavri further finished off the diva’s OOTD with teardrop earrings and strappy block heels.

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When celebs found desi love in velvet ensembles