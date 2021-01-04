Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter arrive from their Maldives vacay looking their stylish best; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter look fashionable stunning at the airport. Check it out

New Years each year is about glamorous parties and stunning shimmery ensembles. However, with the pandemic hitting us, this year a lot of celebrities welcomed 2020 by the mountains or at the beach. A vacation was clearly much needed after what we’ve all been through all year long and what better way to celebrate it than with your friends and family.

While giving us quite a lot of #VacayGoals, this time it’s Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter showing us how to slay a vacation while looking your fashionable best! While their beach wardrobe consisted of printed shirts, quirky bikinis and bright bodycon dresses, they made sure to arrive back in style. Both the Khaali Peeli actors were spotted arriving back from their Maldives trip looking their best. Ishaan Khatter looked dapper and handsome in a printed shirt that gave us a peek at his toned chest while he paired it up with a pair of pink baggy pants. Nike sneakers added a sporty touch to the look while her let his hair be messy in soft curls. Khatter then chose for a backpack and round sunnies to add that extra bit of oomph to the look.

Ananya Panday on the other hand kept things casual in her favourite kind of clothing - white jeans and a crop top. The all white look was styled with a pair of white sneakers that gave the look a trendy twist. Talking about twist, what stood out was her recent luxury buy - the Christian Dior book tote with tie-dye embroideries all over.

We are quite the fan of both their looks and cannot wait to see more of them. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

