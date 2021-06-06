Ananya Panday and off shoulder outfits are a match made in heaven: 6 Times she rocked it like its HOT

Keeping up the heat in times of rain is quite challenging. Ananya Panday shows us how to do it right!

With the rains dropping by quite often, we know summers have slowly begun to take a back seat. While it’s time to put on some warm clothes, it never hurts to look back at a well-deserved flashback that made us go “wow, that’s hot” for minutes. The off-shoulder is one such style that has remained a fashion favourite for years and celebrities have nailed it so well. Ananya Panday, the Bollywood star who made her debut in 2019, has been teaching us how to keep things floaty, fun and so peppy with lots of vibrant hues.



Pay attention to her Instagram feed to see her flair for outfits that show off her shoulders. You'll also see she's never one to say no to those pretty sleeves. You'll have one to wear every day of the week and never be bored because of her influence over off-shoulder fits. Here are a few of our favourites; keep them handy and get ready to be a pro at getting this style right.

How do you make a massive statement in a mini dress? Here’s how! Fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar paired the blush pink satin and black leather dress with stilettos. The dress was detailed with prints and puffy sleeves.



Are you going to restrict the season of merriment to December alone? Kick things up with a splash of red to make it all extra merry like Ananya. Put on a red off-shoulder dress, tie your hair up and step into a pair of strappy heels.

A blend of floaty and dreamy, here’s how to break the monotony of subtle styles. For an award ceremony, Ananya chose a lemon yellow tiered tulle skirt and a satin black off-shoulder top. The top was outlined with a sweetheart neckline and studs that added a dazzling touch.

All that’s fresh in pink and white. To cop this OOTD look, opt for a white ruffled top and palazzo pants by Manish Malhotra. Wear your favourite white sneakers and get picture-ready.

Selfie-ready essential? A black dress for the win on any given day. The Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet was dressed in a mini dress with sleeves fabricated in a net.

Bored in the house? Probably not anymore once you get dolled up. The Khaali Peeli actor looked fab in this gingerbread brown co-ord number. It featured an off-shoulder crop top with smocked puffed sleeves and was paired with flared high-waisted pants.

Which of them are you going to recreate? Comment below and let us know.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion



ALSO READ| ‘Shoulder bags’ are the coolest and wholesome wonders your closet is missing out on







Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×