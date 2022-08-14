Ananya Panday in an Anita Dongre lehenga & Faabiiana kurta set shows how to desi-up like a diva; Yay or Nay?

Your style days will never be the same again. It's only going to look incredible with Ananya Panday rolling out the best kind of love in ethnic ensembles. If you'd love to call all shots on oozing some intense glamour, here you go, these two outfits will keep you covered come festival or shaadi season. Pretty and error-free references do exist and here's how to meet these one fabulous look at a time.

When fail-proof becomes the code for the day kinda look. We've told you volumes about a lehenga and all of its stunning appeal. Joining the well-dressed club can be you as a wedding guest or a member of the bride squad in this Anita Dongre lehenga set. It's the nude, creamy touch that makes us want it so desperately. Priced at Rs. 125,000, this autumn leaves lehenga was curated with renewable fibres. The strappy cropped blouse entailed sequin embroidered detailing and the organza silk skirt too had lovely motifs and a scalloped border. She wore these two with a matching dupatta. Infinitely mind-blowing with tiered jhumkas and a single ring that accessorised her look.

Do sarees flatter you still? If your answer is a straight-up no, catch a good sight of this kurta set. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio chose to style the Liger actress in a Faabiiana creation. Happy to stand amidst the lush green fields, warm blue skies, and a bright, shiny sunshine-high day, Ananya absolutely lived her Bollywood moment as pictures can truly tell. This strappy ivory kurta featured intricate embroidered work, a V-neckline, and side slits. This mini top was teamed with a printed dupatta which also entailed a gold-embroidered scalloped border and flared pants that had the fit of bootcut bottoms. The 23-year-old's desi look was wrapped up with pearl beaded earrings, kadas and Needle Dust embroidered juttis.

Which is your favourite outfit?

