Ananya Panday to Anushka Sharma: 5 Proofs that skinny jeans will never go out of style

If there is one style that every girl loves to slay regardless of the season or occasion is skinny jeans. Check out how the stars are donning it!

While baggy pants and roomy trousers have gained mainstream popularity you would have heard the media calling skinny jeans out of trend. But wait, can something so cosy and top-notch stylish ever go out of trend? Skinny jeans are the ultimate off-duty go-to fashion essential for most celebrities and have always been an easy pick to slay the cool college girl look. Here are our favourite stars showing us how to style skinny jeans and stay trendy with them.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan paired her white skinny jeans with a striped peplum top and looked cute as ever. Her high waisted pants gave a bright and comfy look to her off duty style. She carried a funky sling bag and rounded off the look with a pair of blue thong sandals and hoop earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Giving a sensuous twist to her Student of the Year 2 look, Tara Sutaria wore her dark blue skinny jeans with an off-shoulder dramatic white crop top from Madison. She elevated the style with blue statement earrings from ShopRhea and checkered print tie-up heels from Forever 21. We totally loved her dapper lady look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday brought in a sporty touch to her look pairing her ripped skinny jeans with a printed white tee that promoted her social media campaign, So Positive. She styled up her tee tying a front knot in a chic way. Chunky white sneakers and gold bracelets amplified the dashing cool-girl effect of her look.

Turning the aerodrome into her personal runway, Anushka Sharma posed for her photo donning her chic denim look. She paired her white distressed skinny jeans with a black crop top and layered blue denim jacket elevating her casual-chic style quotient. She accessorised up in black shoes and put on a cool pair of gold-rimmed glasses giving her tom-boyish look a retro vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Enjoying the fall-winter weather, the Kapoor sisters looked the fashionably best chilling in their cool clothes. While Karisma Kapoor preferred flared pants, Kareena Kapoor’s skinny jeans and a fuchsia pink sweater is what we loved. She teamed her uber-cool sweater and jeans with brown shoes and looked everything fun and fab in it.

Which diva’s skinny jeans style are you inspired from? Tell us in the comments below.

