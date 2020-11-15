Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma & Shilpa Shetty Kundra wear festive Anita Dongre outfits for Diwali: Yay or Nay?

All the three divas picked out creations by the ace designer to look their traditional best for the festival yesterday. Check it out!

When it comes to fashion, celebrities always bring their A-game ahead. While they do love sporting the latest trends at airports, to the gym and on red carpets, nothing beats traditional desi looks for us. Making the most of Diwali yesterday, three actresses picked out creations by ace designer Anita Dongre to celebrate the holiday in style!

Ananya Panday picked out a handcrafted bandhani lehenga for Diwali celebrations. Her hot pink lehenga came with a heavily embellished and embroidered blouse with a deep v-neckline. Her stylist Ami Patel added on heavy gold earrings to complete the simple and elegant look. For her glam, Panday styled her hair into loose, curly locks filled-in brows, glossy lips and rosy eyeshadow to complement her bright pink outfit.

Mom-to-be, picked out a creamy white Anarkali set also by the designer. Her outfit bore intricate embroidery work on the front panels with translucent sleeves. She threw on a tussle dupatta that matched her outfit. Her stylist ensured she looked on point with juttis that matched her outfit from Fizzy Goblet and large chaandbalis to complete her look. Since she was at home, Sharma went easy with the makeup and opted for a soft base, lined eyes and loose waves to complete her glam.

Kundra picked out a sharara set by Anita Dongre for her Diwali celebrations. Her outfit which featured a simple scrappy kurta bore floral prints all over the peachy material. She paired this with a matching sharara made in the same blush pink tones. Her matching dupatta bore a hassle hem and she accessorised this look with a statement choker and maang tikka. Glossy flat-ironed hair and well-contoured cheekbones completed her look.

What are your thoughts on the actress' outfits? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

