Ananya Panday in an Arpita Mehta gharara shows an easy glow code for the festive season; Yay or Nay?

Ah, it's a warm and peppy day. Nothing ever seems off-limits when Ananya Panday does it. She's bringing all the light with casual to ethnic ensembles that are put to take our style to heights we may have not known already. The festive season isn't over yet and no good outfit can feel out of reach when you have Celebrities giving timely inspiration. Since we're all collectively swooning over her promotional looks for Liger, the list just got heavier and there's more coming our way.

What's that one definite thing about an outfit that is made to look like a festive-wear? You can don the same for weddings. Adding more sunshine to Kochi skies was Ananya in an Arpita Mehta creation. She was seen in a mango-hued vibrant indo-western attire. The cropped hand-embroidered blouse featured mirror-work and a sweetheart neckline. It also looked royal with high-waisted gharara pants which had tiered ruffled details. The beauty of the wide-legged silhouette is unparalleled, this one also comes in a flared pattern. How pretty would it look when you twirl?

Giving it a proportion of prettiness is the floral printed cape from the designer's Poppy Mango set. It consisted of an embroidered border which also had a bunch of mirrors. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio made Ananya's OOTD look incredibly gorgeous with earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and Needle Dust's Firdaus juttis. A super pink makeup and straight hairdo with tousled waves defined glamour so beautifully.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week