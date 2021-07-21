Ananya Panday to Bella Hadid: Celebs who proved pantsuits and bralettes are always better together

Stripes aren’t for your office alone. Make a wise choice next time if you have to pick one from the men’s section. Singer Dua Lipa wore an oversized long violet suit and complemented it with high-waisted pants and a black flimsy bralette that had floral patchwork. It’s officially cozy weather, you guys! Staying in with trench and bomber jackets feels comfortable and makes you want to sip on a coffee to add more warmth, right? While these are the ideal ways to handle monsoon chills, we wonder what the icy-cold winter will call for. If you’ve been considering stepping out for a party, would you want to carry the same outfit to the event or are you ready to compromise a little to elevate the glam factor? Try pantsuits to have a light-hearted time.

They can do it all from comforting you to keeping your style high without asking for many layers of outfits or accessories. If you believe monochrome pantsuits mean only business, try shimmery ones and pair them up with a chic bralette and you’ll probably never take them off. We’ve got a few celeb-approved styles that will make you say, “Can’t wait to try this”. Check these out!

Stripes aren’t for your office alone. Make a wise choice next time if you have to pick one from the men’s section. Singer Dua Lipa wore an oversized long violet suit and complemented it with high-waisted pants and a black flimsy bralette that had floral patchwork.

When is the best time to wear sequins? Can we just say every party? The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor Bhumi Pednekar donned a Dhruv Kapoor silver and a black pantsuit that was styled with a black bralette made with sequins as well. She skipped accessories because the outfit alone accentuated her glamorous features.

An-all black outfit is something our wardrobes will continue to accept forever with open hands. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress, Ananya Panday picked out a Judy Zhang black pantsuit adorned with black rhinestones. She clubbed it with a slightly sheer fabric bralette that looked sultry and more. To close the look, she chose three-strap golden-hued heels.

What do we mean by shimmer slay, you ask? The Housefull 4 actress, Kriti Kharbanda defined it for us in a Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Persian green monochrome sequin blazer and pants that opened into flares at the hemline. It also bore a bralette designed with the same fabric. How ready are you to party now on a scale of 10/10?

The American model, Bella Hadid isn’t a show-stealer only at the Cannes Film Festival. All her styles including streetwear have a class to serve and this is another bombshell look. She picked out a Savage X Fenty black lace bralette and teamed it with Castleton green pants that featured satin lapels. Smartly put together to break the colour monotony of the suit.

Whose outfit do you wsih to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Honey Skin: The old K-beauty trend that holds the secret to hydrated and glowing skin