Ananya Panday in a black Shivan & Narresh lehenga set showed us how to sparkle in spades: Yay or Nay?

The wedding season is such that it gets everybody engrossed in the shopping frenzy. A few of us tend to give our undivided attention to picking out the ideal outfit for the big day which translates to the wedding day and may ignore the rest of the gala like sangeet, Haldi, cocktail, reception, and so on. But, it's never a bad thing to shine all at events and take the elegance of your ensemble to the next level.

So, look for something that'll make you go all heart-eyed the minute you see it. It's the lehenga that's been soaking up some love for years with the cult following. And, yet some of us don't feel the need to move on from this star of an outfit. To mark all the fun, find a lehenga that can keep up with the party spirit in you. Not the go-to yellow, red, pink, blue, or orange lehengas, make it black that's most often kept aside as unfit to ring in shaadis.

Well, we have a reference that's worthy of a flex. Looks so on-trend and guess we had to wait for Ananya Panday to show us how undeniably beautiful it looks. Featuring that star who was busy with Liger movie's shoot in Los Angeles. She returned to Mumbai and is back with her striking show and there she was at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 dolled up in a black lehenga set by Shivan & Narresh. The designer duo that is known to the world for their resort and swimwear collection that’s coloured vibrant with an unmatchable taste for prints, also have an array of ensembles in their couture section.

Truly a sight to behold, Ananya left all attendees around spellbound as she posed pretty on the red carpet. Lakshmi Lehr styled the 23-year-old in a black ensemble that was perfectly concocted with modern elements. It featured a strappy blouse with a plunging neckline which was prettified with glass beads and intricate embroidery same as the one on her voluminous skirt designed with myriad layers of tulle and silk organza. From iridescent sequins, pearls, and beads to the skein work, both the skirt and blouse had a lot of compelling aesthetic on it defined through patterns and hues that can stand out easily. Her waistband had a cute little elephant placed on the black satin ribbon.

Although the Noir swirl scent encrusted lehenga came with a dupatta with a scalloped border same as the one attached to her blouse, Ananya skipped it and had the Rs 548,950 set stay well accessorised with a silver-studded necklace from OutHouse. Guess what? It has a side pocket which most lehengas do not offer. Her soft waves were left open and her skin gleamed with the dewy makeup that had her lips all glossy.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

