Ananya Panday in a blue Galvan London cut-out dress makes a beauteous glam case; Yay or Nay?

There are certain spot-ons we see as dresses that can carry you through every season and bring about fresh energy. Now that's exactly why a blue dress exists. A glam life in blue is the new fantastic game and you know you're intrigued already had you stumbled upon Ananya Panday's latest look. All the gems are ready to make their way into our lives and who could say no to blue dresses? The Liger actress has the colour approved. Have you yet?

Calling all fashion geeks. Agenda? Here's a dress when you feel like you can't wait to party. You're welcome, this looks too blue, too fun, and too chic. Taking the fashion saga forward for Liger movie promotions is Meagan Concessio who picked out Galvan London's monotone dress for Ananya. This Kali midi dress was designed with stretch-knit fabric made to hug the body tight as you can see it does its duty right here. The sleeveless number had bustier-style underwired cups and halter-neck straps which were linked to the cut-outs placed at the center that gave minute glimpses of her midriff.

This Rs. 110,935.98 sweetheart neckline dress also bore a slit at the back and was teamed in all of its 'blue-tiful' glory with Christian Louboutin's hot chic Loubi Odissey printed pointed-toe pumps. Ananya's hair was styled into tousled waves, giving her look a hot and glam finish. Her makeup included a glossy peach pout, filled-in eyebrows, a shiny eyeshadow base, and eyeliner. Tip: Be a glow-getter who banks on a shimmery touch from body shimmer. This is also one of the secrets to keeping your party glam looking super lit.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

