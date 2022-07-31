Ananya Panday in Bodyepisodes co-ord set shows how to get on track with the cool gingham print; Yay or Nay?

The cool fashion girl has made it official, prints are the current steal-it-aesthetic. Come on, let's stick to this gingham game. Here's your ticket to enjoy a happy summer brunch day in the monsoon. Did someone say it's easy to take sunshine wherever you go? With this reference, it's possible to hit the chicest style note! Credits to Ananya Panday for bringing this vintage and classic print back in a fun and wow force.

The Liger girl is busy with promotions for the movie and her looks in colourful ensembles are giving our screens wake-up calls time and again. Vijay Deverakonda and she also took one such merry ride on a Mumbai local train with their crew and their casual outfits looked effortlessly well put on a bright note.

Keeping her looks edgy is celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio who picked out a white and red co-ordinated set to make a case for another noteworthy look. This BodyEpisodes ruby set priced at Rs. 3850 featured a cropped shirt with a notched lapel and double pockets. Teamed with two other natty pieces such as a bralette with a cut-out and plunging neckline and high-waisted trousers with a wide-legged fit, her OOTD was rounded off with white sneakers and hoop earrings.

Such hit investments, you can style this shirt with a plain white tee and denim. Think of the multitude of ways to rock your sneakers with dresses shorts and literally everything. And, hoop earrings? This pair can be your daily accessory. Wear your pout glossy and your hair sleek.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

