Ananya Panday brings the summer cool back in a printed tie-dye tee and denim shorts; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday shows us to hit up the best of last season's style. Check out her latest look.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Jul 03, 2022 06:08 PM IST  |  1.9K
The tie-dye print is back on the top again. It would be an understatement to say that it has a cult following like that we see with little black dresses. A summer favourite print but still looked upon in monsoon? Looks like it as Ananya Panday proved this trend is a keeper. You can still have a ball of cool looks and here's how the Liger actress' got us in a natty fashion state of mind with her latest look. 

When under the rainy or ultra-bright and warm skies, we choose to not forget shorts. When our regular chores take no backseat, why should our style walk the otherwise? Let's hear it for a no OTT and casual look. Pictured outside a dance studio, Ananya rocked a printed blue and white tie-dye tee with a crew neck, short sleeves, and cropped hem. She rocked this number with high-waisted denim shorts in all of cuteness and chicness with frayed hems. 

fashion1 ananya panday tie dye shorts

Shorts sure are a thing of last season. But like it for a quick run or just when you want something to spell comfort for you. To make your tee-time look its best, style it as the 23-year-old did with slide-ons that match your outfit, and don't forget to consider what the weather for the day has in store for you. Ananya also carried a blue crochet bag with brown double leather straps. She tied her hair into a low bun and wore minimal makeup with glossy lips and filled-in eyebrows. 

fashion2 ananya panday tie dye shorts

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

