Ananya Panday channels her inner fairytale princess in a lavender mini dress by Amit Aggarwal; Yay or Nay?

The Student of the Year 2 debutante, Ananya Panday has been definitely making sure to bring her millennial style into her looks and there’s absolutely no denying that! From desi ensembles to trendy apparel, our B-Town divas have been making sure to rock it all. Not just that, the young actress has always managed to look her best no matter where she goes. From airport lobbies to the red carpet and promotional events, Ms Panday always puts her best foot forward when it comes to wearing impeccable clothing.

Yesterday, the actress did the same as she stepped out to attend the Femina Beauty Awards in the city. For the red carpet, the actress chose to channel her inner fairytale princess in a gorgeous number by Amit Aggarwal. The mini dress definitely ensured all eyes were on her as it was in the very trendy lavender hue. The strapless dress then featured silver embellishments in the top half while the latter was clad in a skater silhouette in striped mesh fabric that showed enough of her long toned legs.

Ms Panday styled the look with a sleek textured ponytail at the back. She then accessorised the look with diamond-studded earrings. For her glam, Ms Panday opted for neutral tones with bronze eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and neutral-toned lips.

