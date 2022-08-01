Ananya Panday in a Club L London yellow bodycon dress brought the sun and shine in equal parts; Yay or Nay?

Who's missing who? Are mini dresses asking for your attention or is it you who is craving one? We have a suggestion to make, whatever your answer is, let's show you how to switch up the sartorial heat like a style slayer. Love it or hate it, yellow is a show-stealer as celebrities' fashion mood boards have brought limelight to it. Its impressive history and current frenzy-inducing power have us looking at it again because clearly Ananya Panday has set a fashion bench so high and that could be met as you go to a brunch.

It's fun to grab some food and cocktails and look at the well-dressed part. There's something so complementing a warmth you could get with a yellow ensemble. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio curated another fabulous look for Ananya as the actress donned a Club L London monotone ensemble. This vibrantly cute one-shoulder Doha dress had a body-hugging fit and the jersey fabric just complimented to highlight her toned figure.

This mini dress had its lovely share of ruched detailing which looked edgy chic and the asymmetric neckline looked modish with one draped-like-strap and the other that stayed put and tight. This Rs 5,000 dress also looked like royalty with gold Swarovski rings and rectangle-shaped earrings. Christian Louboutin ankle-strap stilettos with embellishments looked absolutely stunning and relevant given the hue. Ananya's hairdo had beach waves and her makeup highlighted her satin finish pink pout, mascara, black eyeliner, and a matte skin base.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

