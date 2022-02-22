Ananya Panday is a cool slayer who styled her white vest top & ripped jeans with her go-to bag: Yay or Nay?

Any day is a good time to invest in jeans. It's comfortably cool and compelling, we're not ready to break up with pants. Spring and summer will be no good reason to stop living in this, trust us. As we all know Ananya Panday has a soft spot for white ensembles. A classic hue, she knows how to bring out her love streak for white through various outfits but the most obvious to expect is ripped jeans.

As evidenced by us yet again, the Gehraiyaan starlet brought a casual look forward with the best of the white world. She opted for a vest top that featured crew-neck and racer-back details. While the sleeveless number looked as though it was made solely for her with the body-hugging fit, she styled this top with high-waist ripped jeans. Give your black denim a rest and make way for your spring-friendly hues to make a shine. We're thinking along the white lines too and to let your day's outfit pack a chic punch, go with accessories that scream a spot-on investment.

The 23-year-old completed her look with triple neck chains curated with blue beads and colourful threads twisted with much perfection. The finishing touch should always be a bang-on one we believe just like the starlet does. Ananya's arm candy, Goyard Saint Louis gold metallic GM tote bag looked fabulous and is best to carry all of your essentials. Say yes to sliders that match and let your middle-parted hairdo stay open. Define your eyebrows and consider yourself ready to go shopping.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

